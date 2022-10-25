TSA gun seizure at BNA sets annual record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two loaded firearms were discovered separately at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints at Nashville International Airport (BNA) on Tuesday morning.

The first was a loaded Glock 9mm handgun found inside a passenger’s personal bag as it went through the checkpoint around 6:30 a.m. TSA officers made the discovery and notified MNPD airport officers, who removed the gun and the passenger from the area.

The second was a Sig Sauer .380 caliber firearm hidden in a different passenger’s bag roughly two hours later. The Sig Sauer was also loaded.

Eight guns have been seized at BNA in the last week, bringing the yearly total to 170, a new record for the airport. The previous record was 163, set last year.

“Since the implementation of new gun laws in the state last year, we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of firearms brought to Tennessee security checkpoints,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”

The TSA reminds all travelers that while guns are allowed in checked baggage if declared, they are prohibited in carry-on bags.

Two more guns were seized going through TSA at Nashville International Airport. (MNPD)

