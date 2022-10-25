Teen arrested for vehicle break-ins in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old with a long history of auto burglaries, auto theft and gun possession arrests over the past two years was arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department yet again for vehicle break-ins on Monday morning in downtown Nashville.

The teen was arrested after being chased by a police helicopter.

Officers responded to reports of vehicle break-ins in the 800 block of Representative John Lewis Way at 7:30 a.m.

They learned that the suspect was driving a red Dodge Charger with black racing stripes. A short time later, Midtown Hills precinct officers responded to a report of a passenger in the charger with the same description stealing a Jeep from a Shell gas station at 1702 West End Avenue.

An MNPD helicopter crew flew into the area and spotted the suspect’s car. Ground units tried to stop the car, but the driver was able to escape them.

The teen stopped the car on 28th Avenue under the I-40 bridge and then got into a Nissan Pathfinder.

The helicopter crew continued to monitor the Pathfinder until ground units stopped it on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Garfield Street.

The 17-year-old fled from the passenger seat and was later arrested after a foot chase.

The driver of the Pathfinder was the teen’s mother, who had apparently been called to pick him up. She was not arrested. Both the Charger and Pathfinder were impounded and will be processed for evidence.

The teen admitted to this morning’s crimes and is charged with two counts of auto burglary, theft of property from the vehicles, auto theft, and felony evading arrest.

The Jeep stolen by the teen’s accomplice has not yet been recovered.

The 17-year-old was arrested in February, September, and October of 2020 on charges including aggravated burglary, auto burglary, auto theft, and gun possession. He was arrested in September and November of 2021 on charges of gun possession (twice), possessing burglary tools, and vehicle theft.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.