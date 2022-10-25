Metro Police to provide voucher to repair broken headlight, taillight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police launched a program that offers drivers with a blown headlight or taillight a voucher to get it repaired free of charge.

Police partnered with Minneapolis-based nonprofit Lights On! for the vouchers.

Two local repair shops – Music City Auto Repair at 3464 Lebanon Pike and Cooper’s Automotive Service, 2843 Lebanon Pike, are participating in the program. Light’s On! will pay up to $250 to replace a bulb.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp paid $10,000 for the program and Lights On! matched that amount. No taxpayer dollars are being used for the incentives.

Police Chief John Drake said the program promotes positive experiences with officers.

“What could happen is a minor violation like a headlight violation, and you could get a citation,” Drake said. “You can’t pay it, you miss court, now you have a suspended license, maybe even a revoked license. So now, the cost is adding up. It’s not just the repair of the light, you have court. You may even get arrested for it.”

Metro Police joined more than 140 police departments across the country to partner with Lights On!

