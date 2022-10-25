Metro Nashville police work to identify man exposing himself at gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Department detectives with the special victims unit are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who was accused of exposing himself and demanding a sex act from a woman at a gas pump.

The man was exposing himself at a gas station on Gallatin Pike on Oct. 11.

The 28-year-old victim said the man who was a stranger, initially approached her inside the store and tried to whisper in her ear. She said she told him to stop and after which he followed her to her car.

The woman then told police he was carrying a pistol and threatened to shoot her before he left the property in a gray Dodge Charger.

If anyone recognizes the man they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

