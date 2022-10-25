Man wanted for Clarksville kidnapping

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Investigators are looking for a man involved in an alleged kidnapping in Clarksville Monday afternoon.

Clarksville Police said Jordan Jackson, who is 6 feet 4 inches tall and 185 pounds, forced the victim at gunpoint into a Gray or Silver SUV at about 3:40 p.m. The SUV’s make and model are unknown. Police said Jordan drove the victim to another location, took the victim’s property and eventually let them go.

Jackson has an active warrant for kidnapping charges, police said. Police urge anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

