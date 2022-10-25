Man charged with starting large fire in Warren County

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Every fire department in the community and fire departments from five additional counties and TEMA, Warren County EMA, and Warren County EMS are on the scene on a large fire.

Over 85 firefighters and 30 fire apparatus and several bulldozers are working to control the fire. While it is contained it is not controlled, according to officials.

Warren County officials want the Hills Creek Community of Irving College residents and Eagle’s Nest Community residents to remain vigilant as winds could change and cause the fire to change directions.

Officials said there are no plans for evacuation at this time, however, if one is made, the public will be notified immediately over emergency phone calls, media outlets, and social media.

Warren County deputies were initially called to 951 Isha Lane in response to a person that had been banned from the premises of Isha and had set up camp with a fire on their property.

Officers found they could not control the fire and called in for assistance.

Large fire in Warren County (Warren County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies arrested Robert Vincent Halter and charged him with reckless burning and criminal trespassing.

As of 9:45 p.m., Sheriff Matheny advised that the fire was contained in the gulf located behind Isha Lane, but reiterated that it was not under control. The firefighter’s priority will remain on structure protection.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee National Guard and two Blackhawk helicopters will respond to assist with fire control.

County Mayor Terry Bell also requested a State of Emergency of obtaining the much-needed resources to assist in the situation.

Sheriff Matheny also wanted to assure the public that if the fire shifts and homes are in danger, every method of notification available will be used, including door-to-door notification if necessary.

