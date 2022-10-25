Man arrested after starting large fire in Warren County, nearly 100 firefighters on scene

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Every fire department in the community and fire departments from five additional counties and TEMA, Warren County EMA, and Warren County EMS are on the scene on a large fire.

Over 85 firefighters and 30 fire apparatus and several bulldozers are working to control the fire. While it is contained it is not controlled, according to officials.

Warren County officials want the Hills Creek Community of Irving College residents and Eagle’s Nest Community residents to remain vigilant as winds could change and cause the fire to change directions.

Officials said there are no plans for evacuation at this time, however, if one is made, the public will be notified immediately over emergency phone calls, media outlets, and social media.

Warren County deputies were initially called to 951 Isha Lane in response to a person that had been banned from the premises of Isha and had set up camp with a fire on their property.

Officers found they could not control the fire and called in for assistance.

Deputies arrested Robert Vincent Halter and charged him for reckless burning and criminal trespassing.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.