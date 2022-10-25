Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to 2 girls in Rutherford County

WALTERHILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged with public indecency in Rutherford County after he was accused of exposing himself to two girls.

30-year-old Robert Snyder, of Lascassas, was accused of exposing himself on Oct. 4 outside the girl’s Walterhill home.

A deputy reported that the mother of the two girls said Snyder allegedly exposed himself to her daughters when they were outside and left.

Information about the unidentified man was posted on Facebook. Through tips, detectives were able to identify Snyder and charged him.

He was released on a $3,000 bond from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set for Nov. 14 in General Sessions Court.

