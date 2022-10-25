Lawrence County wildfire burns over 30 acres

APPLETON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lawrence County Emergency Management (EMA) confirmed that a wildfire burned approximately 35 acres of land near the intersection of Appleton Road and Hulsey Road early Tuesday morning.

Officials received notice of the fire at 1:20 a.m. and crews were dispatched to the scene.

EMA Director Shelton Barnett said that crews could not reach the fire because it was too deep into the wooded area. The Tennessee Department of Forestry was able to cut a path for fire units so they could control the fire and extinguish the flames.

According to an EMA release, no injuries or structural damages were reported.

Officials want to remind residents that the lack of rain has made conditions extremely dry, and to use caution when burning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

