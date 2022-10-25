FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong Storms Moving into the Midstate

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky as a strong cold front races through the Midstate.

Wind Advisories remain in effect for most of the Midstate through 7pm. Be sure that any outdoor furniture/decorations are secured through today. These strong winds are ahead of a cold front that is beginning to move through the Midstate swinging through a line of showers and storms. Here’s the breakdown by area:

Showers and storms move into western Middle Tennessee between 1-3 pm.

Storms will move through the I-65 corridor, including downtown Nashville, between 3-5 pm. The line continues to move into the Cumberland Plateau between 5-8 pm before completely moving out of the area.

Our main threat is the potential of 60+ mph damaging winds gusts as the line of storms move through. A brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

Behind the front, temperatures fall back into the 60s on Wednesday. We’re back into the lower and mid-70s Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies, but rain appears likely by Sunday possibly exiting by the afternoon on Halloween. We will keep you updated on the timing of the weekend rain chances.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.