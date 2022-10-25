FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong Line of Storms Marches Toward the Mid-State

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky as a strong cold front races toward the Mid State.

It’s a calm and quiet start to our Tuesday morning with no major weather problems expected as we’re headed out the door to start our day. But make sure you take that umbrella with you as we expect a line of showers and storms to push through the Mid State this afternoon.

The first thing we’ll notice today is that the wind will pick up all morning and into our afternoon before storms even arrive. Some areas could see daytime wind gusts of 40+ MPH and a Wind Advisory has been issued for most of the Mid State. Be sure that any outdoor furniture/decorations are secured through today.

As we progress into the afternoon, we’ll be tracking a line of showers and storms that will march through the Mid State. Here’s a look at the timing:

Showers and storms move into West Middle Tennessee between 1-3 pm.

Storms will move through the I-65 corridor, including downtown Nashville, between 3-5 pm. The line continues to move into the Cumberland Plateau between 5-8 pm before completely moving out of the area.

Our main threat with any thunderstorm will be damaging straight-line winds of 60+ mph, but a brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

Behind the front, temperatures fall back into the 60s on Wednesday. We’re back into the lower and mid-70s Thursday and Friday and then keeping an eye on our next storm system that will bring us some showers for Halloween Weekend.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.