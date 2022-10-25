Chapel Hill train crash victims’ mother sues CSX, Chapel Hill

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - The mother of three children killed in a train crash in September has filed a lawsuit against CSX, the owner of the train tracks, and the City of Chapel Hill in Marshall County Circuit Court.

Her attorney, Rocky McElhaney, filed the lawsuit for Maria Celeste on Oct. 17.

Three of Celeste’s siblings, 22-year-old Duvraska, 25-year-old Magyory and 29-year-old Jose, died when the car they were riding were struck by a train while crossing the tracks on Depot Street on Sept. 24.

“Duvraska was working that day, and she had a delivery to Chapel Hill,” McElhaney told WSMV4 earlier this month. “She didn’t know where she was going so her brother and sister hopped in to go with her.”

In the lawsuit, it is claimed it was the first time any of the siblings had been in the Chapel Hill area, on Depot Street or near the crossing.

The lawsuit claims the “crossing on Depot Street is dangerous and hazardous, negligently constructed and maintained, and deadly.”

There is one lane that goes under the railroad track and there is only room for one vehicle to pass through. There is nothing to worn drivers from either direction that other drivers are coming from the opposite direction. If the driver goes over the railroad tracks, there is nothing to warn travelers that a train may be approaching. There are no lights, signals, gates or anything else to warn travelers a train may be approaching.

At the time of the crash, those living in the area told WSMV the intersection was dangerous for drivers. Celeste is hoping what happened to her kids will help bring change.

“What I really want is to honor my kids and I want them to be the last people that die there,” she said earlier this month. “I don’t want more people dying in that place because it’s lacking a lot of things.”

“What we want to convey to the community of Chapel Hill is that help is on the way,” McElhaney said earlier this month. “We are going to do all we can do to not only protect this family but to protect all the families in Chapel Hill to make sure this intersection, this crossing, is changed.”

According to the lawsuit, Celeste is seeking the CSX and Chapel Hill be held liable for damages in a reasonable amount determined by the jury and to “adequately compensate Plaintiff for the harms and losses sustained for this tragic and preventable wrongful deaths of her three children as described but not less than $12,500,000.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.