Bus carrying students involved in wreck, one person hospitalized


(Source: MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday afternoon, crews were called to Harding Pike and Linbar Drive for a wreck involving a car and a bus.

One person was taken from the scene to Skyline.

The bus was carrying students, so a second bus arrived on the scene to take the students away from the crash.

There were no other injuries.

The bus involved had “Lead Academy” on the side of it.

