All early voting locations now open in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in Davidson County can now cast their early ballots for the November 8 general elections at twelve different locations until Thursday, November 3.

Beginning Tuesday, October 25, eleven additional locations opened across Davidson County from Goodlettsville to Green Hills, allowing anyone to cast an early ballot.

Here are the available locations for early voting until Thursday, November 3:

12 early voting locations are now open in Davidson County. (WSMV)

