Advocate pushes for states to adopt trailer registration system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is drawing attention to the fact that some types of trailers in Tennessee do not need a registration, and he explains how this rule is now helping some thieves.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue lists a number of trailers that do not require a registration, but when those trailers are stolen, police said that’s one less way they can track down your property.

“Thirty, 40, 50 thousand dollars gone in less than 30 seconds,” Ron Melancon said.

Melancon it talking about stolen trailers.

“Landscapers, food truck trailers, dance studio trailers, they are devastated,” Melancon said.

He said he’s watched as dozens of trailers throughout Tennessee are stolen every year and to make matters worse, some of those trailers are not registered.

He’s spent years pushing for change.

“Currently we have 14 states, including Tennessee, where you do not have to register these small trailers,” Melancon said. “How do police and law enforcement find your stolen trailer.”

Although Metro Police said there are a number of other ways they can track down your trailer, not having a registration takes an option off the table.

The Tennessee state website shows that farm, boat, utility, pop-up and fold-down trailers are not required to have a registration, and Melancon said that makes the job of a thief a bit easier.

“Without a plate, the trailer could be painted over and could be sold to someone else in a different county and no one would know, so that bothers me,” Melancon said.

If all trailers need a registration, Melancon believes trailers will not only be easier to find but displayed license plates may also deter thieves.

He said he will continue to push state leaders until all trailers have a license plate.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.