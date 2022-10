NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hermitage area on Monday evening.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

The shooting left on person with critical injuries.

As of this writing, officials do not have a person in custody.

