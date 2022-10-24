Two teens charged for allegedly robbing two women near pedestrian bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested on Sunday night after they were accused of robbing two women walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the east side on their way to downtown.

The suspects, Ladarrius Wood, 14, and Jaydan Ontiveros, 16, were described as wearing face coverings and sitting on the stairs leading up to the bridge.

As the women approached them around 8:30 p.m., they jumped up and demanded their belongings at gunpoint including the keys to their car.

Wood and Ontiveros drove off in the victim’s 2018 black Chevrolet Camaro parked in a nearby lot.

Officials found the Camaro near the James Cayce public housing development.

Woodard and Ontiveros bailed from the car and were quickly arrested. A handgun, stolen from an SUV on Doubletree Lane in August, was recovered. Both refused to speak to detectives.

Woodard and Ontiveros are each charged in Juvenile Court with robbery/carjacking.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.