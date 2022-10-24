Teenagers recovering from deadly crash in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers are in the hospital recovering from a car crash that killed their friend on October 13 in Madison.

Police have charged Deadre Conway with causing the deadly incident, after he was involved in a shooting and then seen on surveillance video speeding down Gallatin Pike South. That is when he crashed into a Toyota RAV4 with 5 teenagers inside.

Landen Guye died in the hospital from injuries sustained in that crash. He and Hayleigh Matheson were ejected from the vehicle. Hayleigh has been in the hospital for more than one week now and has been on a ventilator in the ICU.

Her father, James Smead, said she is making small improvements every day and he hopes she is able to fully recover from her head injuries.

“It’s scary. This could change her whole life and it will. It’s going to change the way she sees everything,” Smead said.

Smead said he knew something was seriously wrong when Hayleigh stopped answering her phone after going to a haunted house with her friends on October 13. He says when he found out Hayleigh was in a deadly car crash, he was devastated.

“I just didn’t want to lose her. She’s my best friend. She’s my only child and I’m supposed to protect her, and I just wanted to tell her I’m sorry I couldn’t protect her from this,” Smead said.

Smead said he doesn’t know how he is going to tell Hayleigh that her friend Landen didn’t survive the car crash.

He has been checking in with Hayleigh’s friend who was driving the RAV4 the night of the crash. She has been in the hospital for days but is expected to recover.

Conway, the driver believed to have caused the fatal crash, is facing several charges, including vehicular homicide and driving with a suspended license.

Police said Conway crashed into the car the five high schoolers were in, after shooting and killing a 24-year-old a few miles away in an apartment complex parking lot.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help Hayleigh’s family pay for her medical expenses.

