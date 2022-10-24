Suspect leads police on foot chase onto runway at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Airport Police arrested a man after he led officers on a foot chase through Nashville International Airport grounds early Sunday morning.

According to the arrest affidavit, 27-year-old Deangelo Fisher and another man were driving on Donelson Pike when they crashed at the Airport Service Road entrance around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses told police that two men exited the vehicle after it crashed, both wearing black, and ran in opposite directions. Fisher was located nearly one hour later when he was seen running through the Airport Police parking lot on Airport Service Road before hopping the perimeter fence surrounding the Airport Operations Area (AOA).

Officers pursued Fisher inside the AOA and onto an active aircraft taxiway before he hopped back over the fence and hid between a pillar and a rock wall.

Fisher eventually stopped running from officers when they threatened to tase him and he was taken into custody.

A search of the crashed vehicle on Donelson Pike revealed a gun in the center console. Fisher has a felony history and is not permitted to have a firearm.

He remains in custody on $32,500 bond.

