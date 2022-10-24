Shania Twain to perform at Geodis Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music megastar Shania Twain announced on Monday that she will be performing at Geodis Park next June.

In a tweet that quickly made the rounds, Shania confirmed she will be at Geodis Park on June 7, 2023, and is bringing some friends along with her. Kelsea Ballerini and Breland will join Shania for the show and tickets go on sale this Friday.

