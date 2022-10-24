School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School.

All of a sudden the bus started smoking and the engine caught fire.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation and that no one was around when the bus caught fire so there weren’t any injuries.

