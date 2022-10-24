Neighbors on alert after brush fire damaged 20 acres

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People living near the area of a 20-acre brush fire on Buffalo Road are staying alert on Monday.

It took firefighters at least four hours to battle the fire on Sunday.

Nashville firefighters said the brush fire rekindled and crews worked on the first into the night.

Family members said the owner of the property has lived there since the 1950s, but the fire did not affect her home. Some of the charred ground is visible even before going into the wooded area.

It was a scary and concerning day for the property owner and those who live nearby.

“I was afraid the wind would change this direction,” Toney Moore, who lives close to the property where the brush fire happened, said. “It did come this direction for just a few minutes and got close to the lady who lives by it, and it just changed.”

Moore lives about five houses away from the property where the brush fire happened. His home is also around a wooded area.

“I stayed worried all day,” Moore said.

Worried for himself and his neighbors.

Family members of the property with the brush fire said ground in the wooded area were still smoldering on Monday morning.

“I looked down the holler, but you couldn’t even see my next-door neighbor’s house cause the smoke was so thick,” Moore said.

Moore said with current dry conditions, he worries about more sparks, especially in areas like his where something small can cause major damage.

“I worry about it all the time and driving down the road and some of throw out a cigarette or something like that,” Moore said. “One cigarette could take two our three houses out. It’s not like in town.”

Moore said he is grateful for firefighters for working to prevent the situation from being worse.

The grandson of the owner of the property said he spent most of the day going back into the wooded area to make sure nothing sparks back up with how dry and windy Monday’s weather is.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.