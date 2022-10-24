Metro Police identifies man shot, killed outside club in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed outside a club in South Nashville early Sunday morning according to Metro Police.

Police said a security guard heard several gunshots just before 6 a.m. When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Nathan Garvin shot in the head down from Club Premium on Murfreesboro Pike.

Shots were fired at 5:45 a.m. toward the front of the club. The club had just closed at 5:30 a.m. and a number of customers, including Garvin were standing outside when the black sedan driving south on Murfreesboro Pike, stopped as an occupant opened fire. The car then sped away.

Garvin was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. No one else outside the club was injured.

Rapper Jason DeFord, also known as Jelly Roll spoke out on the shooting saying that he called Garvin his nephew for more of his life.

“I woke up this morning to a call that a kid I’ve called my nephew for most of his life was shot and killed in South Nashville last night,” said DeFord in a tweet. “My heart is hurt, my spirit is low, my mind is scattered. This hurts my heart for my family, my friends and all of Antioch.”

Because of the shooting, people living in the area are scared for their safety.

While sitting on his front porch on Sunday morning, Michael Richards said he heard a loud bang.

“I heard gunshots which I thought were coming from up the hill,” said Richards.

But the shots were coming from Club Premium. The shots were followed by a rush of police cars Richards said he saw watched put into the club’s parking lot a building just feet away from his home.

“My original thought was wondering if anyone really got hurt or if someone was just out there shooting,” said Richards. “I hate to see that it was bad, but up there, there are always stabbings and shootings.”

Richards said things are getting so bad that people are now changing how they live.

“I try to get things all done before the sun goes down so I don’t have to be walking out there in the middle of the night because somebody could just roll by randomly and take a shot at you for no reason,” Richards said.

And while Richards said his heart breaks for those losing their lives, he’s warning others to watch out.”

“You have to watch everybody and be careful,” explained Richards. “You really don’t know. You have to watch people driving by because you’ll never know, it is just dangerous.”

And while metro police continue to investigate this recent shooting some say they hope they consider shutting the club down.

Police do not know how many people were involved or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the murder of Nathan Garvin is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

