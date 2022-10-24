Man dies in Hendersonville apartment fire

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 71-year-old man was killed in an apartment fire in Hendersonville on Saturday.

At about 9 p.m., the Hendersonville Fire Department (HFD) responded to the fire at 228 Sanders Ferry Road. Inside the apartment, firefighters found Glen W. Mitchell, who was pronounced deceased on scene.

The fire was contained to one apartment, HFD said in a media release, but other residents were evacuated due to high carbon monoxide levels. The investigation into the fire is still underway.

