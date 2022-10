NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people have been flown to area hospitals after a crash involving an ambulance on Highway 43.

The Columbia Police Department said the northbound lanes of Highway 43 are closed after the crash near Oakland Parkway.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ An ambulance has been involved in a wreck on US 43. The northbound lane of US 43 bypass near Oakland Pkwy. will be shut down until further notice as crews work to clear the scene. Posted by Columbia Fire & Rescue, Tennessee on Monday, October 24, 2022

