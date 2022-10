LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The La Vergne Police Department and Fire Department helped rescue a horse from a pool on Monday afternoon.

Officials were called to the home after the horse had fallen into an in-ground pool.

LFRD was able to get a rope around the horse and lead it out of the pool.

