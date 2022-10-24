First Alert Forecast: Comfortable Start to the Week before Storms Arrive

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ISSUED FOR TUESDAY

We are coming off a wonderful weekend across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky and it is shaping up to be a nice start to the work week on this Monday.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s for our high today. Tonight, will stay quiet with lows dropping back into the 60s by tomorrow morning.

A strong cold front is going to swing through the Mid State tomorrow and bring some much-needed rain back to our area for our Tuesday afternoon. However, with that strong cold front comes the threat for some strong to potentially severe storms. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for tomorrow out ahead of that round of storms. Even before storms get here, we’ll see wind gusts over 30 mph possible during the day and then any thunderstorm could bring damaging winds and heavy rain along with them. Stay weather ready tomorrow.

Behind that cold front temperatures will drop back into the 60s on Wednesday, but our weather will calm down for the day with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

We’ll be back near 70 on Thursday with plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

As we head into Halloween weekend, we’re tracking our next storm system that could bring rain back to our area.

