20-acre property damaged after brush fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After working for more than four hours, the Nashville Fire Department was able to put out the fire of a 20-acre brush fire.

On Sunday afternoon, crews were called to the 7000 block of Buffalo Road.

Officials said there were no injuries to civilians or personnel and no structures or homes were damaged.

The brush fire left trees hollowed in the woods and said they will continue to smoke in the area, so smoke is expected overnight.

“NFD Brush trucks and ATVs were used to traverse wooded areas that the heavy apparatus could not access,” said the Nashville Fire Department in a tweet.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

