RV catches fire blocking lanes on I-40 in Cheatham County

By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 eastbound in the Cheatham County area was reduced to one lane after an RV caught fire.

A Cheatham County official said that a recreational 34-foot RV had mechanical issues which caused it to go up in flames.

The driver was able to safely get out and officials said there were no reported injuries.

Officials said the interstate was shut down to one lane and will be closed until about 9 p.m.

