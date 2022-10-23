Nashville Powerball player wins $50,000 in Saturday’s draw
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night.
The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Shell, 3701 Nolensville Pike.
The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 Powerball 18.
The Powerball jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is $610 million.
