Nashville Powerball player wins $50,000 in Saturday’s draw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night.

The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Shell, 3701 Nolensville Pike.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 Powerball 18.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is $610 million.

