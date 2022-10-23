Man shot and killed outside club in South Nashville


Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead outside Club Premium on Murfreesboro Pike early Sunday morning.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed outside a club in South Nashville early Sunday morning according to Metro Police.

Police said a security guard heard several gunshots just before 6 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot in the head down from Club Premium on Murfreesboro Pike.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Police do not know how many people were involved or what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police investigate fatal shooting outside South Nashville club
Man shot and killed outside South Nashville club
High School Football
Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough
Restaurant fights to stay open after burglary
Restaurant fights to stay open after burglary
Restaurant fights to stay open after burglary
Bellevue restaurant remains open after being broken into, trailer stolen