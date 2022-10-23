Man shot and killed outside club in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed outside a club in South Nashville early Sunday morning according to Metro Police.

Police said a security guard heard several gunshots just before 6 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot in the head down from Club Premium on Murfreesboro Pike.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Police do not know how many people were involved or what led to the shooting.

