First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather sticks around

Temperatures will stay above average the next few days with rain back in the forecast for Tuesday.

Expect another warm day with highs near 80 degrees this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. It will be breezy again today. Overnight lows fall to the mid 50s.

Monday will be another above average day with many folks making it to about 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

By Tuesday, the story shifts from warm air to some much-needed rain. Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop to our west and track east throughout the late afternoon into evening. Highs will drop into the 70s on Tuesday with lows falling back into the 40s.

Rain will exit the area in the early morning hours of Wednesday and even cooler air will rush in. Skies will turn partly cloudy and highs will only make it into the 60s.

We’ll see more seasonable temperatures by Thursday and Friday with highs back in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

It looks like we will see some more scattered rain late Friday night into Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.