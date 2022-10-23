First Alert Forecast: Staying warm ahead of rain chances

Temperatures will stay above average to start the week, but our next weathermaker brings some rain for Tuesday.

Temperatures will be in the 50s as you start your Monday with partly cloudy skies. It will be a bit breezy to start the week, but those breezy south winds will warm us back into the upper 70s and lower 80s! If you’re a fan of the warmth, soak it all in while you can.

Our next weathermaker, a cold front, moves in on Tuesday. Scattered showers will develop by midday and push through for the rest of the day. This will likely be the most decent rainfall we’ve seen all month, but it still appears most spots will only get between half an inch and an inch for total rainfall with the highest amounts in our Western Counties. Highs as a result of cloudy skies and rain will only rise into the low and middle 70s.

Rain will exit the area by Wednesday allowing cooler air to rush in. Skies will turn partly cloudy and highs will only make it into the 60s.

Thursday and Friday will be seasonable days with highs in the low 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. From there, temperatures will cool down again with more rain expected.

Scattered showers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. Check back in throughout the week for details regarding timing.

