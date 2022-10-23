Chihuahua rescued from septic tank in Murfreesboro


A chihuahua was saved by the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department after it fell into a septic...
A chihuahua was saved by the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department after it fell into a septic tank.(Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department saved a long-haired chihuahua after it had fallen into an old septic tank.

The puppy fell into a septic tank on Bradyville Pike and was missing for two days.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department’s Ladder and Rescue 1 heard the dog crying and went out to see if they could help.

Fortunately, they were able to rescue the chihuahua and it was reunited with its owner.

