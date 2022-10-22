Touchdown Friday Night: Week 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Ten of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed nine exciting games Friday night.

Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:

Lipscomb Academy beat CPA with a final score of 43-21.

Page wasn’t able to score against Independence, with the game ending in a loss for Page and a final score of 13-0.

FRA wins big against BGA with the final score being 42-7.

Centennial wins against LaVergne, the final score was 34-19.

MBA took home the win against MBA, the final score was 42-34.

Lawrence Co defeated Hillwood with the final score of 49-14.

Hillsboro took home a loss against Mt. Juliet, the final score was 53-24.

Riverdale wins against East Nashville with the game ending with a score of 30-12.

Beech crushes Brentwood with a final score of 27-6.

For final scores on other games this week, visit our online scoreboard.

