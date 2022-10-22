Reba mega-fan sees her for 500th time at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Reba McEntire will be playing at the Bridgestone Arena Friday night and it’s not unusual for some of her fans to have seen her several times.

For one fan, it will be his 500th Reba show.

Ryan Burgett never travels without Reba, his cell phone and himself. He drove up from Walker County Alabama to see her for the 500th time.

“Reba has been the soundtrack of my life since I can remember,” said Burgett. “She’s my go-to music for happy for sad, to lift me up, you know. I mean she is a very special artist to me.”

Burgett said it’s her sincerity and melodies that make him come back.

“Oh she puts on a killer show,” said Burgett.

Because he has seen her so many times, he travels a lot.

Burgett said he’s seen her in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

He knows seeing her is realistic, but singing with her, no way. But if ever needed he’s ready.

Reba will be playing with special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs

