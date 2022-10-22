Parents react to CDC panel vote adding Covid shot to recommended vaccine schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville parents are giving their take following the CDC’s advisory committee’s vote in favor of adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the recommended immunization schedule for both children and adults.

Many parents in Davidson County have different opinions.

“We have just started to come back to some sense of normalcy over a global pandemic that has been so divisive. I’ve seen it tear friendships and family apart and I just don’t see why at this point in the game they would pull that into it,” said Kelli Phillips, mom of three.

Phillips says she isn’t against vaccines. However, if the recommendation was adopted in Tennessee, she believes it could impact school enrollment and take away from parents who want to have a voice.

“As a parent, if you want your child to have that, that is your right and your option, and I think it should be an option. My children have all their other vaccines and this one however would be my line in the sand,” explained Phillips.

Governor Lee recently tweeted about the matter, stating Tennessee families would not be impacted by the CDC’s vote.

But not all would agree with his response.

“Schools are a great place to share all kinds of stuff like colds and flu so why not minimize that as much as possible,” stated Parent Jeannie Hunter.

Since the recommendation would put the COVID-19 shot on the same level as measles, whooping cough, and polio, Hunter says it would act as another way to prevent children from getting sick.

“Public health is a privilege, but it is also a responsibility. We all need to take care of each other and whatever I can do to keep my neighbors healthy and safe I am going to do it. Whether that helps me or not I am going to do it to take care of my neighbors,” said Hunter.

