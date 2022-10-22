New Dolly Parton mural unveiled at Nashville restaurant


By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new mural has made its way to the corner of historic 1st Avenue and Broadway.

On Friday, Acme Feed & Seed, a restaurant located at 101 Broadway revealed their new Dolly Parton mural.

Local artist Mackenzie Moore created the mural and has done work for other stars like Kacey Musgraves.

“It’s a really special project and you don’t really get asked to do special projects like this all the time and I’m just really feeling honored to be the one who was asked to do it,” said Moore.

They raised money for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library during the unveiling event.

The mural will be on Acme’s wall facing 1st Avenue and the Cumberland River.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Reba mega fan attending concert at Bridgestone Arena
Reba mega-fan sees her for 500th time at Bridgestone Arena
Standoff ends with suspect in custody
Bellevue standoff suspect charged with stalking and harassing attorney
Standoff ends with suspect in custody
Standoff ends with suspect in custody
Parents react to CDC COVID vaccine recommendation
Parents react to CDC panel vote adding Covid shot to recommended vaccine schedule