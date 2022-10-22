First Alert Forecast: Warming up this weekend

Warm, breezy and dry weekend with the next chance of rain holding off until Tuesday of next week.

Expect today to be even warmer than yesterday with highs in the upper 70s. There will be more clouds than sun this afternoon. It will also be very breezy at times. Lows fall down to the mid 50s overnight.

We’ll see more sunshine on Sunday with highs around 80 degrees and still breezy.

Keep in mind that outdoor burning is not recommended anywhere in the area because of the gusty breeze, very low humidity, and expanding drought. This elevated threat for wildfires will continue through the beginning of the week.

The warm weather will continue Monday with highs in the low 80s again with a mix of sun and clouds.

On Tuesday, clouds will increase. Showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west during the afternoon and continue through the evening. Right now, severe weather appears unlikely due to a lack of sufficient moisture returning in time. However, this system will need to be monitored closely in the days to come. The high Tuesday will be in the mid 70s.

Rain will exit the area early Wednesday leaving behind cooler air. Highs will be in the upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky and lows fall down to the mid 40s.

We’ll stay cool and dry through Thursday before our next chance of rain returns again on Friday.

