First Alert Forecast: Seasonably warm the next few days

Temperatures will stay above average the next few days with rain back in the forecast for Tuesday.

Overnight, a few clouds sticking around will keep our temperatures mild in the 50s and even 60s in some spots. For Sunday, expect plenty of sunshine early in the morning. Through the afternoon, skies will turn partly cloudy but temperatures will still rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be a beautiful warm day for any outdoors plans, just a bit breezy!

Keep in mind that outdoor burning is not recommended anywhere in the area because of the gusty breeze, very low humidity, and expanding drought. This elevated threat for wildfires will continue through the beginning of the week.

Monday will be another above average day with many folks making it to about 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Winds out of the south will blow in some moisture ahead of our next weathermaker.

By Tuesday, clouds will thicken as our next weathermaker moves in. Showers and thunderstorms will develop to our west and track east throughout the day. Scattered showers and even a few storms can be expected, but the threat of severe weather appears low at this time. We will keep you updated if anything changes! Highs will take a drop into the 70s on Tuesday.

Rain will exit the area in the early morning hours of Wednesday and even cooler air will rush in. Skies will turn partly cloudy and highs will only make it into the 60s.

Another area of low pressure will track toward our area by next weekend. The rain chances has shifted to later in the weekend. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week.

