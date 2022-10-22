Bellevue standoff suspect charged with stalking and harassing attorney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is arrested after a standoff in Bellevue overnight. Metro Nashville Police say investigators with the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office attempted to give 40-year-old Zachary Johnson two arrest warrants at his home on Thursday.

The warrants charged him with stalking and harassing an assistant district attorney who represented him in the past.

Friday afternoon, TBI investigators looked for more evidence outside the complex on General George Patton Road. This is a protocol they must do after a SWAT officer returned fire at Johnson who refused to surrender.

In a police body camera video released by MNPD, we see Johnson emerge after the hours-long standoff at his home.

He’s a man neighbor like Ella Finley saw often.

“I didn’t expect it to be him and then it was, and I was confused,” says Finley. “And everyone was saying something different, so it was a little bit stressful.”

What Finley didn’t know is Johnson had a lengthy criminal history.

WSMV4 found Johnson has convictions that date back to 2006. Most recently, a 2016 conviction for aggravated criminal trespassing after a sexual assault victim says she feared for her safety. Johnson was also found guilty of five counts of rape by force or coercion a couple of years earlier.

Now, the TBI is investigating after they say Johnson refused to leave his home and shot at the SWAT officer. They say the officer fired back and no one was hit in the exchange.

Finley says she heard it all unfold from her home.

“We heard a boom and then another boom, so we came out and were down that roadway there,” she points out.

MNPD says they made announcements on a loudspeaker, had a lengthy phone call with a police negotiator, and deployed tear gas at Johnson’s home. It wasn’t until 2:45 a.m. Friday when Johnson was taken into custody after a fire broke out inside.

Police say how the fire started is still being investigated. Johnson is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.