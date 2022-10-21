Woman swallows bag of heroin, then bites deputy during traffic stop

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested in Stewart County during a traffic stop, where she attempted to swallow a bag of heroin.

42-year-old Crystal Smith was observed by Deputy Josh Miller as a passenger in a vehicle driving on Seven Mile Ridge Road. According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, Smith had several active warrants which were known to Deputy Miller.

During the traffic stop, Smith took a plastic bag of heroin from under her shirt and stuffed it in her mouth. Smith bit Deputy Allison House who had attempted to grab the bag out of her mouth before she could swallow.

Smith was successful in swallowing the bag.

She was taken to Henry County and cleared to be taken to jail. During booking, officials discovered she possessed more heroin, which she had hidden, and a hypodermic needle.

Smith has several active charges, including resisting arrest and simple possession, and has a bond set at $31,000.

