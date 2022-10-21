Police at scene of hours-long standoff in Bellevue community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police were at the scene of a stand-off for several hours in a Bellevue neighborhood on Thursday night.

Police went to a home in River Plantation on Thursday afternoon to serve a warrant. The suspect was armed and went back into the house, leading to an hours-long standoff.

Around 9 p.m. the WSMV4 crew on the scene heard a loud boom believed to be a flash-bang set off by SWAT members.

Police have not said who the suspect is. At 10:30 p.m., the scene was still active with officers and SWAT members present.

