Pedestrian hit by pickup truck near Midtown

The man was struck while attempting to cross West End Avenue near Midtown.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a pickup truck near Midtown early Friday morning.

According to police at the scene, a Toyota Tacoma hit a man walking across West End Avenue near 17th Avenue in Midtown. Debris from the truck could be seen all over the intersection.

Metro Nashville Police sent their fatal crash team to the scene and the man was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center in serious condition.

The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and no charges are expected.

