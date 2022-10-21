Oregon man charged with Hendersonville rape


(Live 5/File)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man from Portland, Oregon was arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police say he sexually assaulted someone.

Joesph Walker, 35, was charged with rape. Police said they received a complaint of sexual assault on Oct. 18 and identified Walker as the suspect.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the assault to contact the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The man drove past the sisters' house and exposed himself.
Man wanted for exposing himself to sisters outside of their home
WSMV crash scene
Rollover crash on Charlotte Pike
WSMV standoff fire
Long standoff in Bellevue ends in fire, suspect in custody
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Lee: Tennessee will not require COVID-19 vaccine in schools