New sign marks new era at WSMV 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final touches of a new era at WSMV 4 went up on Friday.

A new sign on the WSMV 4 building in Nashville marks the station’s transition to new ownership.

On Dec. 1, Gray Television took over operation of WSMV 4. Gray, which owns first- or second-rated stations in a hundred cities, is the second largest TV company in America.

Gray also owns “The Circle” country music channel and Power Nation Studios, both based in Middle Tennessee. Under new ownership and management, WSMV 4 News is dedicated to breaking news, weather, and uncovering stories that matter to the people of Nashville and its surrounding communities.

“We are focused on bringing you quality journalism and investing in Middle Tennessee,” said Jasmine Hardin, WSMV 4 General Manager.

More about Gray Television:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Our television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. We also own video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group (formerly Tupelo Honey), PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

