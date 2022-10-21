Nashville family’s car burglarized, involved in hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is dealing with a literal one-two punch after their car was broken into then involved in a hit and run in less than a week.

It all happened right outside their home along Rains Ave. in the Wedgewood-Houston area.

Ava Thomas said her daughter’s car had the window shattered on Sunday night. and they got that repaired on Tuesday. Then on Thursday night, the car was destroyed by a driver that crashed into it and drove away.

Thomas said the car is not drivable with parts now scattered across the ground. The impact was strong enough to push the car forward into the back of her husband’s car and break off the Chevy logo.

“They may have not had insurance, they may have been under the influence,” Thomas said about the driver involved in the hit and run. “But still, you can’t do wrong and get away with it. Hopefully, someone’s cameras in the neighborhood caught something.”

The lights on the car are smashed and the tires are flat. Metro Police is investigating but does not have a description of the car at this time.

Thomas said her daughter is a student at Tennessee State University and needs the car to get to class and her job.

“(My daughter) realizes that stuff is material,” Thomas said. “She wasn’t in the car, and she wasn’t hurt. We’re just blessed that she wasn’t in the car and she’s ok.”

Thomas said they’ve lived here for more than 20 years, and traffic has gotten a lot worse with new construction and people moving to the neighborhood.

The area is part of Nashville’s traffic calming program, according to NDOT. Speed bumps are set to be installed on the street this winter.

“That will help with the traffic,” Thomas said. “Hopefully, nobody else will have this happen to them.”

