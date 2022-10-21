Monroe County Water District issues boil water advisory for customers

Monroe County Water District issues boil water advisory for customers due to a main water line break.(WBKO)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Monroe County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for all its customers.

This includes people on Old Edmonton Road, Mount Gilead Road, Ella’s Way, West Bushong Road, East Bushong Road, Cornwell Road, from 4403 Edmonton to 3899 Edmonton Road, Drag Strip Road to 412 Drag Strip Road, and for any that have experienced low pressure or no water. Officials say this will affect around 46 customers.

Officials say this is due to a six-inch main water line break. Customers should boil water for around three minutes.

The advisory will remain in effect until the sample results are received.

