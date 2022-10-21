Metro Police searching for suspects who shot I-24 driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are searching for a dark colored, newer model Hyundai or Honda SUV crossover involved in a Thursday afternoon shooting on Interstate 24.

Police said a 41-year-old woman was critically injured after bullets were shot through the trunk of her Nissan Altima at about 3 p.m. The woman was driving eastbound on I-24.

After being shot, the woman drove to a gas station off the Old Hickory Boulevard exit and called police. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she’s still being treated. A male passenger inside the woman’s Nissan at the time of the shooting got out of the car at the gas station and fled on foot, police said.

Police are looking for him. Suspects have not been identified.

Anyone with information or may have witnessed the shooting on I-24 are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

