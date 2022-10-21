Man wanted for exposing himself to sisters outside of their home

WALTER HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is wanted for questioning after reportedly exposing himself and soliciting two sisters.

In a Facebook post, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Stephen Lewis said the incident took place on Oct. 4. outside of the sisters’ home in Walter Hill.

According to Deputy Grant Quintal, the mother saw the man driving a white 2011 Nissan Rogue SUV at the time of the incident. The vehicle was described as damaged on the front and back quarter panels.

The suspect was described by the family as a white man in his mid-20s with facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff’s Detective Stephen Lewis at 615-904-3055.

